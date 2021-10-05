MSDH: 947 new COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths reported in Miss. on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – Around 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in total have been reported in the Pine Belt since February 2020, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

This total comes as MSDH reported Tuesday that 947 new coronavirus cases and 61 deaths were reported in Mississippi as of Monday, Oct. 4.

Eleven of the deaths happened between Sept. 16 and Oct. 2. Fifty others were discovered during a review of death certificates from Aug. 20 to Sept. 29.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 491,724 and 9,749, respectively.

There were around 214 new cases reported in the Pine Belt. There were also seven deaths reported with three in Jones County, two in Forrest County and one in Marion and Wayne counties each.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 55,319 COVID-19 cases and 1,000 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,233 cases, 93 deaths

Forrest: 13,302 cases, 245 deaths

Jasper: 3,214 cases, 62 deaths

Jones: 13,625 cases, 235 deaths

Lamar: 10,378 cases, 134 deaths

Marion: 4,169 cases, 105 deaths

Perry: 2,029 cases, 54 deaths

Wayne: 4,369 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last reported that around 454,816 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,827,583 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,324,490 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.