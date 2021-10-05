Win Stuff
More scattered showers for the Pine Belt this afternoon

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
We’re starting off your morning with areas of dense fog, cloudy skies and temps in the upper 60s. Expect more rain today. Scattered T-Storms will fire up later this morning and last through this evening. Highs will be in the low 80s. Temps will fall into the mid 70s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will be much better as skies clear out, leaving us partly cloudy during the afternoon. I can’t rule out a few stray showers, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be nice!! Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. The nice weather will last through this weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s

