Little Caesars Love Kitchen stops in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Pizza! Pizza!

The Little Caesars Love Kitchen made a stop in Petal and partnered with the Petal Children’s Task Force to give out free pizza and water to people driving by.

“We take this opportunity to say thanks to the community. Feed them, for free. We just provide the workers and the product,” said Franchisee Matt Langford. “We are here today in Petal and tomorrow we will be in Picayune doing the same thing at our location there.”

Drivers who came by had their choice of pepperoni or cheese pizza, which was made fresh on-site in the kitchen.

According to Langford, the Love Kitchen goes around every couple of years and they hope that Petal is a part of the stops again.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.