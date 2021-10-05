Jones Co. man found safe

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has ended its search for a missing man.

According to the JCSD, David Townsend has been located safe in Forrest County by deputies with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department and reunited with his family.

JCSD thanks everyone who helped with the search.

He is driving a gray 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe with no tag and dents/damage to the driver's side of the vehicle. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Anyone who sees Townsend or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stopper sat 601-428-7867.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.