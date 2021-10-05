Win Stuff
Jones Co. man, 46, reported missing

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is seeking to determine the whereabouts of David...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public finding a missing man.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said it’s believed 46-year-old David Townsend left his home on Orange Drive sometime between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said Townsend has a medical condition that requires immediate treatment.

Officials send Townsend was driving a gray 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe with damage to the driver’s side and no license plate. Deputies also said Townsend left home without his cell phone.

He is driving a gray 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe with no tag and dents/damage to the driver's side of the vehicle.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Anyone who sees Townsend or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stopper sat 601-428-7867.

