Hattiesburg Walk for Diabetes to be held Sunday

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Eye Center is sponsoring a diabetes walk on Sunday, Oct. 10, to raise awareness to the seriousness of the condition.

If left untreated, diabetes can lead to a very poor quality of life due to it being a very aggressive condition.

People diagnosed with diabetes are 25 times more likely to be affected by visual impairments than those who are not, but experts say blindness can be prevented 95% of the time.

That’s why doctors are always urging patients to get their eyes checked. We spoke to Dr. Jaime Jimenez, with Southern Eye Center, about how to prevent blindness from diabetes.

“The most important thing to prevent blindness from diabetes, of course, is get your sugar under control. You know, there’s this three-month sugar level, hemoglobin A1C, and if you can keep it six or less, you have the same risk as a non-diabetic,” said Jimenez. “Of course, it’s not very easy, so you should tell them to try to aim for seven or better, seven or less.”

The walk is put on by the Diabetes Foundation every year. It will be Sunday at the USM gateway for the Longleaf Trace at 1 p.m. There will be other activities, as well.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Hattiesburg Walk for Diabetes to be held Sunday
