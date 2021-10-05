Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Cruisin’ the River City reaches its largest turnout in six years

By Brandy McGill
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisers made their way to Moss Point Tuesday for the sixth year of Cruisin’ the River City. President of Moss Point Main Street Jeremy Boulware said this was the largest turnout the city has seen.

Live music meandered through Main Street as cruisers and spectators took over the River City. Several car clubs, couples, and families took a trip back in time, soaking in the view of nearly 500 classics.

“We’ve been married 44 years this week, in fact, tomorrow, and we’ve been doing this about 40 of those years,” said Norman Brown, a visitor from Florida.

Although the overall Cruisin’ the Coast event has been around for 25 years, people’s love and passion for antique cars started long before. Melesa said working alongside her dad fixing up his antique eventually rubbed off on her to one day have her own.

“So this is a 1986 C10,” she said. “It’s spotted dropped, lays on the ground, has a 350 engine. Most people don’t think a female would drive this until they look at the tag, and they’re like this is yours and I’m like yeah it is.”

For small businesses in Moss Point, many said this is the busiest time for them. Kaley Hye opened her nutrition drink shop, Hye-ly Flavored Nutrition, back in June and said cruising traffic nearly triples her daily sales.

“Usually we do probably 50 in a day and now we’ve already done that this morning,” she said.

While Cruisin’ the River City is just a one-day event, it gives cruisers the chance to travel the entire Gulf Coast as the week of cruising goes on.

Click here to see a full schedule of events for this year’s Cruisin’ the Coast!

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decantra Deloach
Woman charged with shooting 2 at Hattiesburg apartment complex
One person escaped a deadly house fire Saturday morning that claimed the life of another.
Woman killed in weekend Hattiesburg house fire identified
David Townsend has been located safe and reunited with his family.
Jones Co. man found safe
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
About 185,000 Mississippi students will get P-EBT benefits for the 2020-21 school year because...
MDHS, MDE releasing P-EBT benefits to about 350K Miss. children

Latest News

The Oaks subdivision in Hattiesburg hosted a block party.
Hattiesburg neighborhoods celebrate National Night Out with block parties
Hattiesburg Restaurant Week began on Oct. 2 and runs through Oct. 9.
VisitHATTIESBURG, restaurants partner for Hattiesburg Restaurant Week
FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: Tanya Lee-Rideout, Owner, BeYOUtiful Wellness Clinic & Rapid Labs, LLC;...
Hattiesburg businesses host breast cancer awareness event
Chief Daniel Gilmore sworn into office by Mayor Donald Brown
Bay Springs new police chief sworn-in
WDAM will those opportunities when they are ready. The city expects to be in November/December.
City officials seek infrastructure project feedback in East Hattiesburg