City officials seek infrastructure project feedback in East Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg wants to hear from East Hattiesburg residents. A few big projects are going on in the area, and the Hub City officials want to know your vision for your neighborhood.

Mayor Toby Barker explains, “We want this to be a process that’s for the citizens by the citizens.”

That’s why the city is planning online surveys and neighborhood meetings in the coming months for East Hattiesburg residents.

“We want to make sure that the proper kind of development follows as infrastructure investments, and while safeguarding the quality of life of the surrounding neighborhoods,” Barker said.

A few of the projects are the planned railroad overpasses, the more than halfway completed new public safety facility and the currently under construction East Hardy bridge.

“What would be any big project comes with questions, a lot of excitement, but also just some fear and what it could, what, what could it mean for those neighborhoods. So by going in and engaging our stakeholders and our citizens ahead of time, I think they can be part of the process for not only what that area looks like but how it’s zoned going forward and how hopefully the right kind of development can follow,” Barker said.

Director of Urban Development Andrew Ellard said these projects create an opportunity for zoning changes.

Ellard said his department wants to know, “What works well in the area now that they want to see more of, (and) what is not working in areas that they’d like to see less of, and that kind of visioning is what’s going to help point us in the right direction when it comes to zoning decisions and that kind of thing.”

Ellard said zoning determines things like where businesses, offices and housing are allowed to be built.

“The zoning districts indicate what types of development can occur it sets up guidelines for dimensional requirements setbacks uses for property and things of that nature,” Ellard said. “It’s really unclear at this point what that might that end product might look like, but this visioning and hearing from the community is what’s important to point us in that direction.”

The city is still workshopping the surveys and a schedule for meetings. WDAM will those opportunities when they are ready. The city expects to be in November/December.

You can learn more about the planning process by visiting: http://hattiesburgms.com/buildingopportunities

You can share questions/concerns via email: planning@hattiesburgms.com.

