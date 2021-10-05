Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Caught on camera: Crocodile snatches drone out of midair

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Documentary filmmakers shooting in an Australian lagoon got an intimate look at the animal kingdom’s most powerful bite.

An ABC News Australia crew was capturing video of crocodiles in their native waters when a snappy croc went in for its close-up, snatching the drone out of midair.

The filmmakers figured the drone was gone for good, but lo and behold, it was found two weeks later when it washed ashore.

The mangled drone was peppered with bite marks, but the amazing video survived.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person escaped a deadly house fire Saturday morning that claimed the life of another.
Woman killed in weekend Hattiesburg house fire identified
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Company tied to Attorney General’s staffer questioned for TANF misspending, auditors say
About 185,000 Mississippi students will get P-EBT benefits for the 2020-21 school year because...
MDHS, MDE releasing P-EBT benefits to about 350K Miss. children
A fight broke out near a preschool. During the fight, one person took out a firearm and began...
Man arrested in connection to Sunday shooting near Waynesboro preschool

Latest News

Theodore, 3, and Emily Price, 5, were found dead inside the home of Adam Price after a welfare...
Autopsy: 2 children smothered; father’s charges upgraded to murder
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, right, listens to his attorney, Mark...
Rittenhouse appears in court as judge weighs several motions
Frances Haugen, a former Facebook data scientist, has come forward with a wide-ranging...
Ex-Facebook employee says network hurts kids, fuels division
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his wife Ginger Luckey walk through the U.S. Capitol Building in...
Trial set for man accused in Matt Gaetz extortion plot
Life-saving blood supplies are dangerously low and the organization blames a surge in COVID-19...
Red Cross asks for blood donations as COVID surge depletes supplies