Bay Springs new police chief sworn-in

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a new chief in town for the citizens of Bay Springs.

Chief Daniel Gilmore was sworn into office as the new police chief Tuesday morning.

Gilmore took the oath of office with his wife on the left side, his mom on the right and his hand on the bible.

“Prayed about it, talked to my wife about it, we discussed it, more praying, more praying and we applied for it, talked to a few people and it fell through. By the grace of the good Lord, it fell through,” says Gilmore.

The transition will be smooth, mainly because Gilmore spent the last 14 years working for the Jasper County’s Sheriff’s Office. It’s a bonus because he says he already knows a lot of Bay Springs citizens.

“When I was working with the sheriff’s department, I had calls from people who, when crimes happened on this side of the county, they would call and, you know, talk to me about what’s going on,” says Gilmore.

Even though the job has only been open for a month, Mayor Donald Brown says the board did not want to waste any time when Gilmore applied.

“We felt when Mr. Daniel expressed his interest, we knew his past and his experience and we, you know, we kind of jumped on that as a good opportunity to move forward from our past experience,” says Brown.

Gilmore already has plans to move the city forward. He wants to focus on building a relationship with the community so they’ll feel more comfortable talking to the police whenever a crime happens.

“But they don’t have a lot of crime in Bay Springs. With some of the issues, I feel like when I take over, me and my officers, if we get more one-on-one with the citizens of Bay Springs point, we’ll be to do a better job,” says Gilmore.

