Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

39,000 senior lives saved by COVID vaccines, government says

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new government report finds COVID-19 vaccines have saved tens of thousands of elderly people’s lives.

According to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report published Tuesday, vaccinations were linked to a reduction of about 39,000 deaths in Medicare beneficiaries between January and May.

Researchers also say vaccines prevented about 265,000 new COVID cases and 107,000 hospitalizations.

Seniors are now the most vaccinated demographic in the United States, with more than 94% of them having received at least one dose.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person escaped a deadly house fire Saturday morning that claimed the life of another.
Woman killed in weekend Hattiesburg house fire identified
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Company tied to Attorney General’s staffer questioned for TANF misspending, auditors say
About 185,000 Mississippi students will get P-EBT benefits for the 2020-21 school year because...
MDHS, MDE releasing P-EBT benefits to about 350K Miss. children
A fight broke out near a preschool. During the fight, one person took out a firearm and began...
Man arrested in connection to Sunday shooting near Waynesboro preschool

Latest News

During this time, all railroad crossings are closed.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Train issues cause traffic delays in Ellisville
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2003, file photo, "Late Show With David Letterman'' announcer Alan...
Alan Kalter, announcer for David Letterman, dies at 78
In this handout photo released by Roscosmos, actress Yulia Peresild, left, director Klim...
Russian film crew in orbit to make first movie in space
Evan Bialosuknia, a transgender student, is crowned homecoming queen at a Florida high school.
School elects its first transgender homecoming queen in Florida
A security camera captured more than a dozen gunshots that were fired into a Milwaukee family’s...
Family asks for help moving after gunman opens fire on home