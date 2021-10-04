Win Stuff
Woman killed in weekend Hattiesburg house fire identified

One person escaped a deadly house fire Saturday morning that claimed the life of another.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Debra Harper-Lancaster, 64, was identified as the person who died in a house fire early Saturday morning in Hattiesburg, according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem.

Hattiesburg firefighters responded to the fire in the 1400 block of Main Street around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames. One person made it out of the home, Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Klem said Harper-Lancaster’s body has been sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

