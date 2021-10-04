Woman killed in weekend Hattiesburg house fire identified

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Debra Harper-Lancaster, 64, was identified as the person who died in a house fire early Saturday morning in Hattiesburg, according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem.

Hattiesburg firefighters responded to the fire in the 1400 block of Main Street around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames. One person made it out of the home, Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Klem said Harper-Lancaster’s body has been sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

