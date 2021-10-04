USM’s annual economic impact increases to $663 million

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A study has shown that the University of Southern Mississippi’s annual economic impact on the state of Mississippi has increased to more than $663 million, representing a 10 percent increase since the previous 2016 study.

The study was done by subject matter experts from USM’s Trent Lott National Center for Excellence in Economic Development and Entrepreneurship and was independently verified by IMPLAN Inc.

In the two studies, USM’s annual economic and social activity was examined.

In the current study, it was found that USM generated more than $34 million per year in tax revenue from 2017 through 2019, and the overall output of student and employee spending added $565 million to Mississippi’s economy.

“I am so proud that the University of Southern Mississippi continues to be a significant economic driver for our state,” said University President Rodney D. Bennett. “We take our role as community partner very seriously, and we look forward to continuing to meet the economic, education and research needs of the Greater Pine Belt, the Mississippi Gulf Coast and the State of Mississippi as a whole.”

Highlights of the study include:

USM expends $112 million in external funding for research purposes, accounting for an economic impact of $188 million in FY19 and generating an additional $7 million in state and local government taxes



USM is an employment generator, creating and supporting 7,437 jobs throughout the state



Southern Miss Athletics generated a total economic impact of $41 million, up from $31.2 million in 2015



Three multimillion-dollar buildings totaling $36.1 million have opened in the past five years on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in support of USM Coastal Operations, with two additional buildings and one research vessel coming in the near future



Approximately 60 percent of USM’s graduates stay in the State of Mississippi to live, work and apply learned skills



“The University’s increased economic impact activity compared to five years ago is an indication of the progress made in fulfilling the University’s mission,” said USM Senior Associate Vice President for Coastal Operations and former director of the Trent Lott National Center for Excellence in Economic Development and Entrepreneurship, Dr. Shannon Campbell.

If you would like to access the full study, click here.

