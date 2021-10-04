Sam Burns wins 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Sam Burns now has two PGA Tour titles this year. Burns tore up the back nine with four birdies in a six-hole stretch in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

That carried him to a 67 and gave him a one-shot win over Nick Watney and Cameron Young.

Burns really pulled away over three holes. He made a 15-foot birdie, followed by a two-putt birdie from 15 feet and then a tap-in birdie.

Watney shot 65 and had his best finish in more than three years. Young is a rookie who held his own and shot 68.

