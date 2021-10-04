Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Preparations for 162nd State Fair in full swing

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Preparations for MIssissippi’s 162nd State Fair are in full swing.

Gates are scheduled to open at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Fair runs through Oct. 17.

Michael Lasseter, director of the Mississippi Fairgroiunds, said he hopes those attending are pleased with the setup.

“We wanted to try sometthing brand new, try new rides, attractions and looks, food,” Lasseter said. “We wanted sometyhing that people can cme down here and experience and be very proud of our state fair.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person escaped a deadly house fire Saturday morning that claimed the life of another.
1 dead in early-morning house fire in Hattiesburg Saturday
After being named homecoming queen, senior Nyla Covington immediately decided to give her crown...
FCAHS homecoming queen gives crown to student who lost mom to cancer
A local family is searching for a loved one who has been missing for almost a month.
Family of missing Lamar County woman asks community for help
A preliminary hearing will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 6, before Judge Rhea H. Sheldon at 9...
Forrest Co. Chancery Court serves temporary restraining order to Hub City club
David Archie faces multiple charges after arrest during meeting
‘You ain’t supposed to be no damn fool’: Mississippians react to David Archie’s arrest

Latest News

Oceanography company uses its Sail Drone to intercept Category 4 storm, Hurricane Sam.
Ocean drone intercepts Cat 4 hurricane for 1st time
A Saildrone, like the ones pictured above, allowed weather scientists inside a Category 4...
Drone gets forecasters up close with hurricanes
Gates for the 162nd State Fair will open at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Jackson Fairgrounds.
Preparations are in full gear for State Fair
No timetable has been set for rolling infrastructure package vote.
2 federal spending bills remain in limbo