Petal Primary Principal selected for National Distinguished Principal program

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - One Petal School District principal will be honors this month in Washington, D.C.

Petal Primary School Principal Tessa Trimm will be recognized for her outstanding leadership and represent the Mississippi Association of Elementary School Principals at the 2021 National Distinguished Principal program.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to be chosen as this year’s NDP for Mississippi,” said Trimm. “It is exciting to have the opportunity to add other principals from around the nation into my network of colleagues. I am eager to learn about their schools and find ways to improve my practice.”

Because principal leadership is key to student success, the National Association of Elementary School Principals recognizes accomplished elementary and middle-level principals from across the nation and abroad as a part of its annual NDP program.

It is particularly fitting to acknowledge the work of principals in October because it is National Principals Month, which was established to recognize and honor the contributions of school principals toward the success of the nation’s students.

“Our district is so fortunate and proud to have an exceptional principal like Mrs. Trimm,” said Dr. Matt Dillon, Petal School District superintendent of schools. “She is very deserving of this recognition, and I know she will represent our district and state very well.”

The 2021 class of NDPs will be honored during a two-day event in Washington, D.C. that culminates with an awards banquet on October 8.

Criteria for selection of the principals require that the honorees are active principals of schools where programs are designed to meet the academic and social needs of all students and where there are firmly established community ties with parents and local business organizations.

Principal honorees are selected by NAESP state affiliates and by committees representing private and overseas schools.

