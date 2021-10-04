MSDH: 1,561 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths reported on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday that more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases had been reported statewide.

MSDH said Monday that 1,561 new coronavirus cases and 42 deaths were reported as of Sunday, Oct. 3.

Eighteen of the deaths happened between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2. Twenty-four others were discovered during a review of death certificates from Aug. 19 to Sept. 25.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 490,777 and 9,688, respectively.

There were around 143 new cases reported in the Pine Belt. There were also two deaths reported with one in Forrest County and Jones County each.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 55,260 COVID-19 cases and 995 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,212 cases, 93 deaths

Forrest: 13,271 cases, 243 deaths

Jasper: 3,201 cases, 62 deaths

Jones: 13,560 cases, 232 deaths

Lamar: 10,335 cases, 134 deaths

Marion: 4,138 cases, 104 deaths

Perry: 2,026 cases, 54 deaths

Wayne: 4,362 cases, 71 deaths

MSDH also reported that around 454,816 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 2,808,870 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,316,382 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

