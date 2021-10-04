More showers are expected this afternoon

We’re starting off your morning with areas of dense fog, cloudy skies and temps in the low 70s. Expect more rain today. Scattered T-Storms will fire up later this morning and last through this evening. Highs will be in the low 80s. Temps will fall into the mid 70s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the upper 60s.

Scattered T-Storms will be possible again for your Tuesday, but coverage will be lower compared to Monday. Highs will be in the low 80s with cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be much better as skies clear out, leaving us partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be nice!! Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. The nice weather will last through this weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s

