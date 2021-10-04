Man arrested in connection to shooting near Waynesboro preschool

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - One man is in custody in connection to a shooting Sunday morning in Waynesboro.

According to Don Hopkins, the commander of criminal investigations at the Waynesboro Police Department, police were called to the scene of the shooting on Sunday at 1:35 a.m near the Ole 45 Eatery.

Hopkins said a fight broke out near a preschool. During the fight, one person took out a firearm and began shooting, Hopkins said.

At least three people were injured. One was taken to a hospital in serious condition, Hopkins said. Another was taken to a local medical center and released after being treated.

There are also at least five reports of property being struck by bullets in the area. The child care center building and vehicle were also struck multiple times, said Hopkins.

Homer Tomas Dennis, 26, of Waynesboro, is also accused of stealing a white Dodge Challenger from the area of the shooting.

Hopkins said officers pursued Dennis, who was going over 100 mph, down Glitter Lane. Dennis then turned left onto Spring Street. Dennis then turned right onto Turner Street and almost rammed into a police vehicle. He then turned onto William Drive, where he finally stopped the vehicle on the backside of the roadway.

During the arrest, Dennis is accused of not complying with officers’ commands.

He is being booked at the Wayne County Detention Center and is expected to be charged in connection to the shooting. He is expected to make his first appearance before a judge on Tuesday.

The WPD is still looking for suspects in connection to the shooting. If you would like to make a tip, you can call Hopkins at 601-410-4261.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.