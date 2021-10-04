Win Stuff
At least one Tucson Police officer shot at Amtrak station in downtown Tucson

Several law enforcement agencies were in downtown Tucson early Monday, Oct. 4, due to a very...
Several law enforcement agencies were in downtown Tucson early Monday, Oct. 4, due to a very active scene.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD) - At least one officer with the Tucson Police Department was injured and at least one person was taken into custody after a shooting at the Amtrak station in downtown Tucson early Monday, Oct. 4.

A confidential source told KOLD News 13 the TPD officer is at a local hospital.

The TPD confirmed the incident happened near 400 North Toole Avenue.

An eyewitness told KOLD News 13 that two men approached another man on the train and said they wanted to talk to him. All three got off the train and that is when shots were fired.

A firefighter told KOLD that three people were injured in the shooting.

Live cameras from Virtual Railfan captured some of the incident, which started around 7:40 a.m. when the train arrived at the station.

The TPD is asking people to avoid Toole from North Fourth Avenue to North Sixth.

According to KOLD’s Dan Marries, who is on the scene, the Ronstadt Center was evacuated and shut down earlier.

Dan said at least 84 Amtrak passengers were loaded onto buses at the Ronstadt Center, which is at 215 East Congress.

DEA agents were on the scene, along with TPD officers and SWAT.

Sun Link said the streetcar “is temporarily unable to reach Downtown and Mercado stops. Service is still available for 4th Ave, University, 2nd St & Helen stations.”

City High School, which is located near the scene at 47 East Pennington Street, was locked down but it was lifted by 9:45 a.m.

