Lawsuit alleges male Ingalls supervisor sexually harassed, assaulted female workers

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A lawsuit has been filed against Huntington Ingalls alleging that female employees contracted to work in the Pascagoula shipyard endured sexual harassment, sexual assault, death threats and wrongful termination at the hands of a senior shipyard employee.

The lawsuit filed Sept. 30 by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, states the acts happened between September 2017 and May 2018.

Two women are specifically named in the suit, however, multiple women on the crew were reportedly subject to the inappropriate behavior of the male supervisor at Ingalls.

Because the Ingalls supervisor has not been criminally charged, WLOX has chosen not to identify him by name. WLOX also does not identify victims.

According to the suit, the male supervisor was a superintendent on the Coast Guard 7 ship, where the two females named on a cleaning crew for NSC Technologies, a company contracted to perform cleanup duties at Ingalls. NSC is also a named defendant in the complaint.

Women on that crew say the supervisor groped them, exposed himself, and masturbated in front of them. He also reportedly told them their jobs were dependent on them having sex with him or that they could be promoted if they had sex with him.

In November 2017, the supervisor took one of the women named in the complaint into the washroom on the ship and forced her to have sex with him, states the lawsuit.

He also reportedly made multiple sexual comments to both women, which are detailed in the complaint. Due to the obscene and graphic nature of those comments, WLOX has chosen not to repeat them.

On multiple occasions, the supervisor allegedly masturbated in front of the women and exposed himself.

He sought out the women when he knew they were working alone or when only females were working in the crew.

“(The supervisor’s) conduct was open and pervasive and well-known to Defendants,” states the complaint.

As such, women on the crew were afraid to work around him and reported it to their male supervisor at NSC, even asking him to work with them to protect them from the Ingalls supervisor.

In one instance, the NSC supervisor of the cleaning crew reportedly told the victim who was sexually assaulted: “Sometimes you have to do what you have to do to keep your job.”

The women then reported the continued behavior to a higher up supervisor at NSC. The complaint says that supervisor took no action to investigate the sexual assault claim and instead expressed his concern over NSC losing its contract with Ingalls.

In April 2018, the ship supervisor demanded that one of the victims have sex with him. She refused and, later that same day, was terminated in retaliation, states the complaint. She was re-hired a few weeks later after making several complaints to NSC and through the Ingalls human resources hotline.

When she came back to work, she was again confronted by the ship superintendent, who reportedly told her that he knew she had been talking too much about him. She said he then told her, “If I lose my job, b***h you gonna lose your life.”

Once again, she immediately reported the behavior to NSC and the Ingalls hotline. Once again, no action was taken to investigate the complaints. The high-ranking Ingalls supervisor was allowed to continue to work around the victims and other female employees.

The unlawful acts were “severe, ongoing, and pervasive,” states the complaint.

A report was then made to EEOC by the two women. The EEOC found reasonable cause to believe that unlawful employment practices had taken place. The EEOC reached out to Ingalls and NSC to give them the opportunity to remedy the discriminatory practices that were alleged. The EEOC was unable to secure from the two companies a conciliation agreement that was acceptable to the commission, so the lawsuit was filed Sept. 30 in the Southern District of Alabama.

The EEOC is now demanding a jury trial. An answer to the complaint from NSC or Ingalls has not yet been filed. The defendants have 30 days to do so.

