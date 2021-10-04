Largest disc golf tournament in Mississippi wraps up

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Rainy days may typically delay a tee time on the golf course.

For the 2021 Big Rip Classic, it was business as usual.

The largest disc golf tournament in the Magnolia State wrapped up Sunday through heavy rainfall, with the winner of the tournament taking home $15,000.

“The turnout was about a 60 percent increase from last year. We expanded to three days and tee times which allowed us to add an additional 100 players,” BRC tournament director Michel Munn said. “We have players from Georgia and Memphis to Michigan and Arizona to attend this event.”

The course was set up at Little Black Creek Campground.

“Over the past couple of years, this tournament has blossomed,” disc golfer Jamie Massengale said. “More and more players are finding out how fun it is and how much they enjoy the course and how hospitality is played into it.

“People just enjoy coming down here.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.