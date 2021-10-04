Win Stuff
Jones Co. names October Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The Jones County Board of Supervisors honored domestic violence survivors.
By Mia Monet
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Did you know nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States?

That is one of the reasons why the Jones County Board of Supervisors made a proclamation this morning naming October Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“It’s not just an assault on a person. Domestic violence is a cycle, it’s not just two people getting in a fight. There’s relationships. There’s feelings. There’s families. That’s what separates it from a bar fight if you will,” said Jones County Sheriff’s Deputy Priscilla Pitts.

Although she has not been personally affected, she grew up watching her mom work closely with domestic violence victims. Now, she’s a victim’s advocate.

As an advocate, Pitts works closely with Rebecca Stewart, executive director for the domestic abuse family shelter.

Stewart says since the pandemic, domestic abuse cases rose at least 25 percent more than average.

“We receive over 1,500 calls a year. Now, not everyone comes into the shelter, but we’re able to offer the resources to victims as well. We offer non-residential counseling. We offer legal assistance; we can refer them to other social service agencies as needed. But, we also offer temporary shelter,” says Stewart.

Stewart says the shelter focuses on empowering victims, giving them hope for a new life, and a new opportunity to take advantage of.

“We don’t want that victim to be encumbered because they may not have money, and that goes to the fact that sometimes victims will not leave the situation, because they have no money, or they have no transportation or they’re afraid to be out on their own,” says Stewart.

The shelter is located at 420 N 6th Avenue, Laurel, MS 39440

There is a 24-hour crisis hotline if you know anybody who needs help from the shelter, 1-800-649-1092.

