Holiday partytime revealed, CDC-style

The Centers for Disease Control issued its recommendations for the upcoming holiday season.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WDAM) _ The Centers for Disease Control has issued some new guidelines on how to safely celebrate during the holidays.

First, CDC says, make sure you are fully vaccinated, if eligible.

CDC also suggest hsoting a video chat party as opposed to an in-person gathering.

But should you have yiour heart set on dashing thriough the snow and gathering at grandma’s with the rest of the family, CDC has some vittles for consideratio:

  • Outdoor parties are safer than indoor parties
  • CDC says, generally speaking, you don’t neeed to weasr the mask at an outdoor celebration
  • Conversely, CDC says always wear a mask at aby indoor celebrations, whether public places or someone’s home
  • If hosting, crack a window now and again to let some fresh air into the rooms
  • Consider using a fan to blow stale air out of the room, allowing more frresh air to circulate
  • And finally, public or private. indoor or outdoors, if you arren’t feeling well, stay at home. Please.

For a full list of CDC holiday recommendations:

CDC Holiday Dos and Don'ts

