Hattiesburg Pocket Museum exhibit is not for the “small-minded”

No humans were harmed in the making of this exhibit, but plenty of fruit bowls were robbed of their occupants.(Hattiesburg Pocket Museum)
No humans were harmed in the making of this exhibit, but plenty of fruit bowls were robbed of their occupants.(Hattiesburg Pocket Museum)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Heads up! The new Hattiesburg Pocket Museum October exhibit might blow your mind.

This month’s exhibit pays tribute to the history of shrunken heads.

The truth of “shrunken heads” is that many ancient groups practiced forms of “headhunting” over the ages. Shrunken heads, or “Tsantas,” were used in tribal rituals in what is now Ecuador, Bolivia, Brazil, Peru, Columbia and Panama.

Preserving the head of an enemy was thought to allow the possessor to harness the spirit of the victim while also preventing that spirit from haunting the killer.

According to the museum curators, The “shrunken heads” in October’s exhibit are pretty sweet. The heads were carved from apples, sweet potatoes and pears.

You can get ahead of the game by visiting the pocket museum in downtown Hattiesburg. At the end of the month, the exhibit might just roll away.

