Hattiesburg man celebrates 100th birthday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - North Hill celebrated a resident’s 100th birthday.

OD Richmond was born in Prentiss, Mississippi on Oct. 4, 1921.

Richmond says he has lived a full life as a husband, father, son, brother and grandfather.

“I have two brothers (and) I’ve been married three times; all of them are dead. I got a son and two daughters and grandchildren that I can’t count,” said Richmond.

Richmond says he is the only person in his family to live this long, and, if we were not in a pandemic, he would’ve gone to New Orleans to celebrate the occasion.

