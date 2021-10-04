Win Stuff
First responders biking the Gulf Coast stop at Deen and Tate memorial

The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Riders
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday morning, a group of 15 first responders biked into Hattiesburg to visit the Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate memorial.

The riders are members of the Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride. They will spend the week cycling through Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, stopping along the 550-mile route at agencies to honor fallen first responders.

Louis Linn, with the Kenner Louisiana Police Department, says he was inspired to join the ride the first time it came through Kenner. Now he enjoys visiting new places and meeting the families, friends and coworkers of fallen officers.

“When we pull in and we see the faces on these people that, at least we can give them some kind of excitement or joy or happiness just for at least a little while, while we’re here. That means the world to us. To me, that’s what we love to do,” Linn says.

Riders visited the Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate memorial in Hattiesburg. Members of the Deen family were there and the Tate family sent their thanks from Starkville.

Benjamin Deen’s mother, Mary Ellen, spoke on behalf of the family, saying they are proud and thankful to come to events like this one.

“Even though it was six years ago to the family, it feels like yesterday, and I know some people feel like things like this might bring it all back, but we remember every day anyway. And it just means so much to us. It’s just hard to put into words, but they are keeping their memories alive,” Deen says.

Riders stopped for lunch in Chain Park before completing their day by pulling up to the memorial at about noon. They spent some time visiting the memorial and talking to the Deen family and Hattiesburg Police officers.

Jeremy Pass is a Captain with the Louisville Kentucky Fire Department. He says it’s a way to show empathy for families and honor the lives and careers of the fallen.

“I did not know the story of B.J. Deen, just a few minutes ago, and so to hear his mom, you know, talk about it, it definitely paints a picture and makes all this worthwhile, and so I’m getting emotional here but just, you know, you hear a mom talk about her boy like it. Anyway, you know you’re doing the right thing,” Pass says.

These riders come from across the country and two Hattiesburg officers expressed their interest in joining the next trip.

Chief Peggy Sealy remembers the scene six years ago and says it has shaped her career. She remains close with the Deen and Tate families and says the Police Department appreciates every opportunity to honor their service.

“It’s a brotherhood, and there’s not a day that goes by that these two officers is not thought about their families is continues to be in pray for every day,” Sealy says.

Mary Ellen admits it will always be emotional, but appreciated.

“I might get here and break down and cry a little bit, but I love all the support they give us. We’re really one big family,” she says.

The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride also raises funds to offer financial support to the families of the fallen officers.

