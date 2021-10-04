Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

CDC releases guidelines for holiday travel

By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging caution for the holidays.

To prevent COVID-19 outbreaks, the CDC is recommending people delay travel until they are fully vaccinated.

Everyone will still be required to wear masks on public transportation.

The CDC says to ensure safety, celebrate the holidays virtually with people who live with you or outside at least six feet apart.

If you are planning to attend an in-person party, the agency says to get vaccinated as soon as possible and wear masks indoors or in public if it’s an area of substantial or high transmission.

Also, they recommended people do not attend any event if sick or experiencing symptoms.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pistol, laptop computer, backpack, and two compound bows were also taken out of the residence.
JCSD: Thief leaves shoes after stealing truck, items
One person escaped a deadly house fire Saturday morning that claimed the life of another.
1 dead in early-morning house fire in Hattiesburg Saturday
The first "Taste of the South" Food Festival brought about 20 vendors to downtown Hattiesburg.
‘Taste of the South’ brings 20 food vendors to downtown Hattiesburg
David Archie faces multiple charges after arrest during meeting
‘You ain’t supposed to be no damn fool’: Mississippians react to David Archie’s arrest
After being named homecoming queen, senior Nyla Covington immediately decided to give her crown...
FCAHS homecoming queen gives crown to student who lost mom to cancer

Latest News

William Shatner participates on day 3 during the 'William Shatner Spotlight' panel at C2E2 at...
William Shatner to fly to space on Blue Origin rocket next week
MSDH said Monday that 1,561 new coronavirus cases and 42 deaths were reported as of Sunday,...
MSDH: 1,561 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths reported on Monday
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. arrives at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in...
Democrats continue to wrestle with Biden’s agenda
FILE - This April 26, 2007 file photo shows the exterior of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., in...
Henrietta Lacks’ estate sues company over use of her cells
A couple who met a day before the Las Vegas mass shooting has married and has a little daughter.
Couple who survived Las Vegas mass shooting together marries