CDC releases guidelines for holiday travel

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging caution for the holidays.

To prevent COVID-19 outbreaks, the CDC is recommending people delay travel until they are fully vaccinated.

Everyone will still be required to wear masks on public transportation.

The CDC says to ensure safety, celebrate the holidays virtually with people who live with you or outside at least six feet apart.

If you are planning to attend an in-person party, the agency says to get vaccinated as soon as possible and wear masks indoors or in public if it’s an area of substantial or high transmission.

Also, they recommended people do not attend any event if sick or experiencing symptoms.

