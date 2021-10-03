Weather forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Saturday, Pine Belt, let’s get into the forecast.

Saturday was sort of a dreary day. We had a few rain showers moving through the area. Temperatures stood in the low-80s for the high and the lows in the high-to-mid-60s.

As we move into Sunday we’ll be looking to see another wet day, with a few thunderstorms possible. We’re looking at about a 60 percent chhance of showers and thunderstorms.

The high temperature is expected to be around 84 degrees, with a low of 67.

As we move back into the beginning of next week, Monday brings another wet day, with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high temperatures are expected in the lower 80s and lows in the mid-60s.

Going into Tuesday, our rain chances decrease to 40 percent. High temperatures will be in the low-80s and lows in the mid-60s.

A cold front will arrive by late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, temperatures will feel rather nice outside with highs in the low-80s to upper-70′s in some places throughout the Pine Belt.

It looks to remain dry in the Pine Belt during that three-day span, but rather nice outside.

Moving into next weekend, we will continue with the dry pattern. High temperatures will stay in the low-80s/upper-70s with lows in the low 60s.

Thank you for tuning into WDAM’s 7 First Alert Weather Team.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.