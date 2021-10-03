‘Taste of the South’ brings 20 food vendors to downtown Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The first Saturday in October was a tasty one for visitors to downtown Hattiesburg.

Lots of food vendors were on hand to take part in the first, “Taste of the South” food festival.

It featured barbecue, sub sandwiches, hot dogs and more.

The event was organized by local restaurant “Fairley’s Wings” and the Jaycees.

“The vibe is great, everybody came down early to support,” said Demond Jenkins, owner of Mr. SmellGood’s Kitchen, LLC.

He was one of the vendors at the event.

“I didn’t know it was going to be this big. It’s real nice today.”

“It’s delicious,” said Taylor Magee, of Collins, who attended the festival. “It smells awesome out here,. The food is tasting amazing so far, I’ve got to get some dessert.”

About 20 vendors were scheduled to participate in the event.

