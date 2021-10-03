Sumrall puts on its 1st Founder’s Day celebration

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Sumrall may have taken a first step Saturday in establishing a new tradition for the Lamar County muniicpality.

Sumrall’s Main Street Association hosted the inaugural Founder’s Day of the Town of Sumrall.

Vendors flooded the streets of downtown Sumrall. The day laso featured multiple activities such as a pumpkin painting contest and a dog show.

“We have a lot of non-profit volunteers that put this event on,” said Sabreya Delancey, MSA executive director. “This is the first year we ve done this and the first day we have ever had a Founder’s Day festival in our town, so it is double firsts for our organization,

“We have had a great turnout (Saturday). It is nice to see people get out and do anything during pandemic times.”

The Main Streeet Association is hoping to continue the event as an annual town tradition in the upcoming years.

