‘Remember My Name’ 5K raises funds for children impacted by domestic violence

By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of runners and walkers took part in a first-ever activity in Hattiesburg Saturday morning to raise awareness of domestic violence.

Participants in a 5K event called, “Remember My Name,” raised money to help children impacted by domestic violence.

It took place in and around Kamper Park.

The run also included information from organizations like the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter and the Edwards Street Fellowship Center.

“All the money that we raise today is going towards a Christmas party for children of violence in our community,” said Mary Alice Wilson, victim advocate with the Hattiesburg Police Department. “I’m very humbled by the turnout. I know that we’ve had a least 60 registered and several show up today to pay on site.”

Other related activities coming up include a candlelight vigil on Oct. 18 for victims of domestic violence and a self-defense class for women on October 26. Both will be held at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center.

