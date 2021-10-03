Rainy and gray days immediately ahead for Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Sunday, Pine Belt!

Let’s get into the forecast.

Sunday’s been a wet and stormy day for most of us, with rain chasing scattered thunderstorms throughout the Pine Belt.

The rain will continue for us as we go into the evening, with a couple of showers lingering through the night.

The high temperature Sunday came in at 79 degrees, with the low temperature slipping to 67 degrees.

As we move into the beginning of next week, Monday brings the strong possibility of more rain, with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highgs are expected in the lower-80s with lows in the mid-60s.

Going into Tuesday, our rain chances decrease to 40 percent. Hgh temperatures will remain in the low-80s with Tuesday’s low temperatures expected in the mid-60s.

A cold front is expected to arrive locally late Tuesday and into early Wednesday, significantly lowering our chance for showers and dropping the expected high temperatures into the low 80s, with the lows dropping into the low-60s.

Thursday and Friday, temperatures will feel rather nice, with highs in the low-80s and even dipping into the upper-70 in some places throughout the Pine Belt. Low temperatures are expected in the low-60s

Moving back into next weekend, we will continue with the dry pattern, with highs in the low-80s-upper-70s and lows in the low-60s

Thank you for tuning into WDAM’s 7 First Alert Weather Team!

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.