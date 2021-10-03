Win Stuff
Merchants hope ‘First Saturday’ will increase business in downtown Hattiesburg

By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Downtown Hattiesburg Association and local merchants are hoping to increase business on the initial Saturday of each month.

They’ve launched a new initiative called “First Saturday.”

Organizers say it’s a way to not only boost business on weekends, but also bring more families downtown.

It will feature different activities, themes and specials.

Andrea Saffle, executive director of DHA, says it’s similar to the former downtown Art Walks, but it will focus more on local merchants.

“First Saturday is a big time for local businesses anyway, because you’ve got your Lucky Rabbit market and other things going on anyway, so we wanted to kind of build on that and get more people involved and more of the merchants on board and participating in that and they have just taken to it and put their own spin on it,” Saffle said.

“Each Saturday we’re hoping to have something a little different, kind of the basic same idea but each one a little different, maybe seasonal or depending on what else is going on, we’re in coordination with that,” said Ellen McKenzie, owner of McKenzie’s on Main.

Saffle says “First Saturday” will continue at least through the end of the year.

