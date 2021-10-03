JCSD: Thief leaves shoes after stealing truck, items

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Cinderella isn’t the only one who left a shoe behind.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche truck and other items stolen from a residence on Reedy Creek Road in the Sharon Community this weekend.

An unknown person or persons stole the vehicle which has a unique yellow splatter paint interior and damage to the passenger side back panel.

A pistol, laptop computer, backpack and two compound bows were also taken out of the residence.

The thief did leave his/her muddy shoes in the homeowner’s laundry room.

“To the thief who stole this truck and other items, we are hanging onto your shoes for you and will be replacing them with some previously worn orange flippy flops. They match quite well with the horizontal orange stripes on the jail coveralls you will be issued,” read a Facebook post by the JCSD.

Anyone with information on the identity of the thief or the whereabouts of the stolen Chevrolet Avalanche and other stolen items is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

