Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Ex-student charged in Houston school shooting that injured 1

This photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Dexter Harold Kelsey.
This photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Dexter Harold Kelsey.(Houston Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a former student at a Houston public charter school has been charged after confessing to shooting and wounding the campus principal.

Houston police say 25-year-old Dexter Harold Kelsey confessed to the shooting Friday at YES Prep Southwest Secondary.

Police say he’s been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and deadly conduct in the shooting.

Police said the principal, 36-year-old Eric Espinoza, has been released from the hospital.

No students were hurt. Kelsey remained jailed on Sunday on $5.25 million bond.

A Harris County court official said he planned to target a female staffer at the school.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person escaped a deadly house fire Saturday morning that claimed the life of another.
1 dead in early-morning house fire in Hattiesburg Saturday
After being named homecoming queen, senior Nyla Covington immediately decided to give her crown...
FCAHS homecoming queen gives crown to student who lost mom to cancer
A local family is searching for a loved one who has been missing for almost a month.
Family of missing Lamar County woman asks community for help
A preliminary hearing will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 6, before Judge Rhea H. Sheldon at 9...
Forrest Co. Chancery Court serves temporary restraining order to Hub City club
David Archie faces multiple charges after arrest during meeting
‘You ain’t supposed to be no damn fool’: Mississippians react to David Archie’s arrest

Latest News

A major oil spill off the California coast has caused dead birds, fish and oil to wash up at...
Major oil spill off Southern California fouls beaches
Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said early interviews with witnesses indicate gangs may have...
1 killed, 4 hurt in South Carolina Waffle House shooting
Authorities say Shaun Runyon has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one...
Authorities: 3rd victim dies after co-worker’s rampage
A pistol, laptop computer, backpack, and two compound bows were also taken out of the residence.
JCSD: Thief leaves shoes after stealing truck, items