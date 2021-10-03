16th Mobile Street Renaissance Fest features COVID testing, vendors

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There was a big turnout Saturday for the 16th annual Historic Mobile Street Renaissance Festival.

The event featured several music stages, but no food competitions this year.

A few vendors were on hand to sell clothing and other items and organizers provided both COVID-19 vaccines and rapid testing for those who wanted it.

“People have turned out, we’re just asking that we make sure that we are safe and responsible and that we wear masks and wash our hands, that kind of thing,” said Deborah Delgado, festival chairperson.

“It’s been so crazy, we just thought it was a good time to come out and bump elbows with our neighbors and come out and support the festival,” said frestival vendor Bernard Sangs of Petal.

This year’s event also included an art show at the Eureka Museum.

