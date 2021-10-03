Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

16th Mobile Street Renaissance Fest features COVID testing, vendors

By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There was a big turnout Saturday for the 16th annual Historic Mobile Street Renaissance Festival.

The event featured several music stages, but no food competitions this year.

A few vendors were on hand to sell clothing and other items and organizers provided both COVID-19 vaccines and rapid testing for those who wanted it.

“People have turned out, we’re just asking that we make sure that we are safe and responsible and that we wear masks and wash our hands, that kind of thing,” said Deborah Delgado, festival chairperson.

“It’s been so crazy, we just thought it was a good time to come out and bump elbows with our neighbors and come out and support the festival,” said frestival vendor Bernard Sangs of Petal.

This year’s event also included an art show at the Eureka Museum.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stone County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri said a bag of meth and a syringe on the...
“Make sure your drugs are not in the background! " Man arrested after drugs appear in sales post on social media
A preliminary hearing will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 6, before Judge Rhea H. Sheldon at 9...
Forrest Co. Chancery Court serves temporary restraining order to Hub City club
After being named homecoming queen, senior Nyla Covington immediately decided to give her crown...
FCAHS homecoming queen gives crown to student who lost mom to cancer
David Knight
Hattiesburg man arrested for possession of drugs, firearms near church
One person escaped a deadly house fire Saturday morning that claimed the life of another.
1 dead in early-morning house fire in Hattiesburg Saturday

Latest News

Renassance Fair
Renassance Fair
WDAM 7's Branden Walker offers his weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
Weather forecast
6pm Headlines 10/02/2021
6pm Headlines 10/02/2021
Southern Miss head coach Will Hall.
Southern Miss looking to C-USA season for new start