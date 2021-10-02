Southern Miss looking to C-USA season for new start

HOUSTON, Miss. (WDAM) -Unversity of Southern Mississipi football coach Will Hall said his Golden Eagles have gotten better over the first third of the regular season.

Hall is hoping the growth will allow USM to be competitive during the Conference USA portion of the season, which makes up the final two-thirds of the schedule.

“We’re continuig to grow as a program, “Hall said earlier this week. “You can see the oight coming on for a lot of these young guys.

“We’re getting better as the season is going on, which is what you want to happen.”

USM (1-3) will visit Rice University (1-3) Saturday evening to open conference play.

The Owls put a 30-6 thumping on the Golden Eagles in 2020 in Hattiesburg.

Rice’s three losses came against the University of Texas, the University of Houston and the University of Arkansas.

“Well-coached football team that’s played some really good teams and battled,” Hall said.

