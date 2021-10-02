New domestic violence program created for Hattiesburg Municipal Court

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This morning, the city of Hattiesburg officially declared October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

They also announced a new program to help families affected by domestic violence.

“It’s something we do every year, it’s such an important focus for our community, because so many of the shootings and even homicides that we see stemmed from domestic violence and it’s one of those problems that it’s nearly impossible to predict and prevent in the moment,” says Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

Barker says a new incentive through the municipal court will give families support if they are dealing with domestic violence. Judge Wes Curry is supervising the program.

“The number of domestic violence, simple assault cases and related cases of that sort had increased exponentially 20 to 25 percent during that period of time. So, we felt like there was a need for it” says Curry.

Curry says the increase was due to the pandemic because a lot of people were staying home for long hours. Now, this program will help those families on both sides of the fight.

“We intend to not only provide services to the offenders to help them find better ways to deal with conflict and to avoid recidivating on these types of charges but also to provide support for victims as well to get them counseling to find a way to end the cycle of violence for them,” says Curry.

Mayor Barker agrees, with the right treatment can change things in the long run.

“The correct programming and accountability for offenders while also supporting your victims, you can prevent bigger crimes from happening so we believe this is an important account, an accountability tool,” says Barker

Barker says the total funding budget for the court program of over $94,000 has been allocated to this program.

The grant funding received from OAIV totals $70,755.01, with a local match of $23,585.01.

Right now, the program is only funded to run for one year, but mayor barker says he is confident the grant will be renewed as others have been in the past.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.