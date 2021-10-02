Win Stuff
Motorcycle fire, multi-car collision reported on SB I-59

On arrival of the first responding fire apparatus, the left lane of the SB lanes of Interstate...
On arrival of the first responding fire apparatus, the left lane of the SB lanes of Interstate 59 was blocked and four vehicles were found to be involved.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - First responders responded to multiple accidents on Interstate 59 on Friday Afternoon.

On Friday, Oct. 1, around 3 p.m., Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the report of a motorcycle fire in the SB lanes of Interstate 59 at the 76-mile marker north of the airport exit. 

Firefighters working the call had only just left the scene of that incident when the report of a multi-car collision came in at the same area of Interstate 59.

On arrival of the first responding fire apparatus, the left lane of the SB lanes of Interstate 59 was blocked and four vehicles were found to be involved. 

While it is unclear what caused the collision, it appeared to be a chain reaction complicated by heavy traffic at the time. 

One individual was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to the emergency department with moderate injuries.  Four other persons involved sustained minor injuries, and most declined transport to the emergency department.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol were also on scene.  After nearly an hour, all debris was cleared and both lanes began flowing normally.

No other injuries were reported.

