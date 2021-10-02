Loblolly Festival returns to Laurel, draws large crowds

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel’s biggest event drew large crowds on Saturday.

Laurel Main Street had to cancel Loblolly Festival in 2020, so people expressed excitement about the event in 2020.

Locals Ally and Blair say they are used to coming every year to spend time with family and friends.

“I’m here with my mom and step-dad and we always come here very year,” said Blair.

Ally added, “We usually meet up with a big group of friends and walk around together.”

They say they are excited to have the festival back in downtown.

“I was very excited and I’ve just been going around stores that I like to go in,” Blair said.

“I was really excited because I haven’t been since two years ago, so we’ve just been walking around,” Ally said.

Loblolly is easily Laurel’s biggest event of the year, featuring food vendors, craft booths, games, live music and shopping in the streets of downtown.

Vendors come from across the state and the event draws more than just Laurel residents.

Allison and Kelly are visiting the City Beautiful from Georgia.

“We were really excited just to come out. We’ve wanted to visit Laurel for a while, we’re big fans of Hometown and Loblolly Festival happened to be the same time so we’ve had a lot of fun walking around seeing the vendors,” said Kelly.

The women said they loved how friendly everyone was at the festival and it was a great addition to their trip.

“We started at Lee’s for breakfast and that was excellent, and we had to have lunch at Pearl’s, so it was perfect,” said Allison.

