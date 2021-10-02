Gametime! - Week 6

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Region play was in full force on Friday night in the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the high school scores from week 6:

Oak Grove (48) Petal (14)

Hattiesburg (40) South Jones (7)

West Marion (27) Seminary (21)

Columbia (40) Sumrall (0)

Jefferson Davis County (47) Perry Central (12)

Stringer (32) Collins (9)

Wayne County (49) Florence (13)

Sacred Heart (30) St. Andrew’s (28)

PCS (51) Bowling Green (6)

West Jones (41) Natchez (0)

Lumberton (42) Richton (16)

Taylorsville (14) Mount Olive (8)

Heidelberg (45) North Forrest (0)

Bay Springs (57) Enterprise-Lincoln (0)

Brookhaven (24) Laurel (12)

Quitman (26) Northeast Jones (14)

Lawrence County (47) FCAHS (20)

Purvis (42) Poplarville (7)

Raleigh (49) Crystal Springs (12)

Picayune (69) Vancleave (42)

Centreville Academy (26) Columbia Academy (18)

Heritage Academy (42) Wayne Academy (16)

East Central (36) Pearl River Central (7)

Tylertown (58) Franklin County (0)

Philadelphia (42) Mize (22)

George County (49) West Harrison (21)

Greene County (40) Bay (0)

Loyd Star (35) East Marion (32)

Magee (59) McLaurin (0) – Thursday

