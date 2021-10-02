Win Stuff
Gametime! - Week 6

By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Region play was in full force on Friday night in the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the high school scores from week 6:

  • Oak Grove (48) Petal (14)
  • Hattiesburg (40) South Jones (7)
  • West Marion (27) Seminary (21)
  • Columbia (40) Sumrall (0)
  • Jefferson Davis County (47) Perry Central (12)
  • Stringer (32) Collins (9)
  • Wayne County (49) Florence (13)
  • Sacred Heart (30) St. Andrew’s (28)
  • PCS (51) Bowling Green (6)
  • West Jones (41) Natchez (0)
  • Lumberton (42) Richton (16)
  • Taylorsville (14) Mount Olive (8)
  • Heidelberg (45) North Forrest (0)
  • Bay Springs (57) Enterprise-Lincoln (0)
  • Brookhaven (24) Laurel (12)
  • Quitman (26) Northeast Jones (14)
  • Lawrence County (47) FCAHS (20)
  • Purvis (42) Poplarville (7)
  • Raleigh (49) Crystal Springs (12)
  • Picayune (69) Vancleave (42)
  • Centreville Academy (26) Columbia Academy (18)
  • Heritage Academy (42) Wayne Academy (16)
  • East Central (36) Pearl River Central (7)
  • Tylertown (58) Franklin County (0)
  • Philadelphia (42) Mize (22)
  • George County (49) West Harrison (21)
  • Greene County (40) Bay (0)
  • Loyd Star (35) East Marion (32)
  • Magee (59) McLaurin (0) – Thursday

