Gametime! - Week 6
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Region play was in full force on Friday night in the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the high school scores from week 6:
- Oak Grove (48) Petal (14)
- Hattiesburg (40) South Jones (7)
- West Marion (27) Seminary (21)
- Columbia (40) Sumrall (0)
- Jefferson Davis County (47) Perry Central (12)
- Stringer (32) Collins (9)
- Wayne County (49) Florence (13)
- Sacred Heart (30) St. Andrew’s (28)
- PCS (51) Bowling Green (6)
- West Jones (41) Natchez (0)
- Lumberton (42) Richton (16)
- Taylorsville (14) Mount Olive (8)
- Heidelberg (45) North Forrest (0)
- Bay Springs (57) Enterprise-Lincoln (0)
- Brookhaven (24) Laurel (12)
- Quitman (26) Northeast Jones (14)
- Lawrence County (47) FCAHS (20)
- Purvis (42) Poplarville (7)
- Raleigh (49) Crystal Springs (12)
- Picayune (69) Vancleave (42)
- Centreville Academy (26) Columbia Academy (18)
- Heritage Academy (42) Wayne Academy (16)
- East Central (36) Pearl River Central (7)
- Tylertown (58) Franklin County (0)
- Philadelphia (42) Mize (22)
- George County (49) West Harrison (21)
- Greene County (40) Bay (0)
- Loyd Star (35) East Marion (32)
- Magee (59) McLaurin (0) – Thursday
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.