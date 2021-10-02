Forrest Co. Chancery Court serves temporary restraining order to Hub City club

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The owners of a local club in Hattiesburg have been served a temporary restraining order from the Forrest County Chancery Cout due to allegations of criminal and illegal activities.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, the order was served to Club Empire by the City of Hattiesburg.

More than a week ago, the Hattiesburg City Council voted on a motion to possibly close the club. The council also discussed a motion to keep Ropers Rockin’ Country from reopening. Ward 4 Councilman Dave Ware filed the petition on both measures.

Hattiesburg City Council votes to close 2 local clubs

According to the court document, the City is ordering club owner Stacy Daniels, D,E,S and brothers, LLC and Broadway of Hattiesburg, LLC, to keep them from taking part in any activity on their property due to ongoing allegations of criminal activity and other illegal activities for the time being.

The City believes, according to the document, that citizens will suffer injuries beyond repair, losses and/or damages as the City of Hattiesburg and the State of Mississippi are without the ability to protect its interests and the interests of the citizens.

After the City provided evidence to prove that Club Empire is a public nuisance, the Court determined it was enough to allow the order to be made and served.

The Court has also allowed the City to temporarily seize and secure the club, which has resulted in the City temporarily closing the club.

Along with closing the club, the city is ordering the property owner, club owner, any member of their families, those who have an interest in the property and any member of the public to not be on the property at any time. A Hattiesburg Police Department or other law enforcement officer can arrest anyone who is found loitering on the property.

WDAM reached out to the club’s owners for a statement regarding the order and is currently waiting for a response.

A preliminary hearing will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 6, before Judge Rhea H. Sheldon at 9 a.m., to determine whether or not Club Empire will be able to reopen.

This is not the first time Club Empire was served with an order to close. Back in 2019 , a similar petition was filed for the same alleged circumstances.

