Family of missing Lamar County woman asks community for help

By Branden Walker
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A family is searching for a loved one who has been missing for almost a month.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Department reports Leslie Ann Smith was last seen on September 7th on Charles Lee Circle. Her car was found on Okahola School Road in Purvis on Sept. 10. Her purse and car keys were inside

Smith’s family sat down with the Lamar County Sheriffs’ Department to get an update on the investigation.

They say they need the community’s help to find her.

“This is local, I mean, this is hometown, and we’re just, you know, being her voice because she’s never gone missing like this at all, period,” says Gay Lynn Smith, Leslie Ann’s Aunt.

The family tells us the sheriff’s department used a drone to search the area where smith’s vehicle was found.

