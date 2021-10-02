Early birds settle in best Cruisin’ the Coast viewing spots

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast is all about the cars, and it’s all about getting a good spot to see the cars.

“First come, first served,” said Walter Crump of Raymond who had his small camper set up by midday on Friday.

Crump said he has been setting up his camper in Biloxi on an empty stretch of the service drive near DeBuys Road for several years. Next door to him was Junior Hagwood of Gulfport.

“I wanted to get out here ahead of the rush, you know,” Hagwood said.

Others prefer to make sure they have a reserved spot. Ken Eineder of Dade City, Fla., had been Cruisin’ a couple of years before he found his sweet spot in Gulfport.

It is in a once-empty field near Felix’s Oyster Bar in Gulfport that was quickly filling up with RVs and classic cars.

“George, who runs the place, had a sign out front and we wrote it down,” Eineder said explaining how he got the spot. “We talked to him and put our reservation in for the next year and been front row seats ever since.”

Small communities pop up all along Highway 90 for the entirety of Cruisin’ the Coast. Strangers become friends with one common bond: a love of cars.

“I just enjoy the camaraderie for one thing.,” said Percy Howland of Ridgeland, who had traveled to the Coast with Crump. “It’s really great to see all these people and how much effort they put into these cars. and we’ve made a lot of good friends while we were down here. "

Eineder has had the same experience.

“Camaraderie. We got some Cajuns back here that put on a nice gumbo one night for dinner, just a good little group here, not too rowdy, but we stay up all night and have fun,” he said.

“I just enjoy the cars. The things that people, man, has created back to life,” Crump said. " A lot of money, a lot of toys.”

Once they are settled in, it’s time to sit back, relax and enjoy the view.

“Our main object is just to come down here, have a good time, and not let nothing worry us too much,” Howland said.

