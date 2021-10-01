West Lamar Water issues boil water notice

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents on HighPointe Subdivision and West Lamar Water customers from 2 to 77 Pompano Drive are under a boil water notice.

The notice will affect approximately 100 households.

It will be in effect until all samples are approved.

The affected are asked to boil their water used for drinking and consumption for at least one minute when service is restored.

