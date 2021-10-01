Restaurant Week kicks off Saturday in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Get ready to #EatHBURG this weekend.

The City of Hattiesburg is hosting its fourth annual Restaurant Week from Oct. 2 - 9. With more than 40 participating restaurants, this year’s restaurant offerings are bigger and tastier than ever.

“We truly value our many restaurant partners, whose culinary talents have put Hattiesburg on the map as a foodie destination. We have marketed Hattiesburg’s culinary sector throughout the Southeast U.S. for the last several years, but this week is extra special,” Marlo Dorsey, executive director of VisitHATTIESBURG, said. “To show unity and support for all of our great eating establishments, we are excited to be providing HBURG aprons to restaurant servers throughout the city this year.”

During this week-long event, visitors and residents are encouraged to dine at local eateries, enjoying the week’s overall theme, OctoberFEAST. A record number of restaurants will be participating in the 2021 celebration, with more than a dozen offering exclusive specials for the week.

Restaurant Week exclusives dishes include:

Birdhouse Café – The Power Bowl

Burger Theory – A Bite of the South

Colludium Brewery – Beer Braised Bratwurst

Crescent City Grill – Blackened Gulf Fish

Ed’s Burger Joint – Fiery Hawaiian Burger

Keg and Barrel Downtown – Three Cheese Crab Dip

Mario’s Italian Restaurant – Chicken DellaRosa

Mercury Pizza – Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Mugshots Grill & Bar – “Sweet Heat” Menu

South Mouth Deli – Spicy Mac Attack

Southern Prohibition Brewery – Festbier & Kolsch (beers)

Strick’s BBQ – The Gobbler Sandwich

The Depot Kitchen & Market – Bratwurst Sandwich

The Porter – The Downtown Monte

All participating restaurants will be provided Restaurant Week cups for diners during the week.

VisitHATTIESBURG encourages patrons to share Restaurant Week meals on social media using #EatHBURG for the chance to win additional prizes.

“We know how difficult the pandemic has been for our partners in the restaurant industry, and we are proud that more restaurants than ever are enthusiastically participating in this year’s event,” Kristen Brock, director of programs and promotions of VisitHATTIESBURG, said.

The latest information about Hattiesburg Restaurant Week and a full listing of participating restaurants can be found on Facebook or visithburg.org/eatlocal/.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.