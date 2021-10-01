Win Stuff
Petal implements 3 percent sales tax at restaurants, hotels

Petal implements 3 percent sales tax on restaurants and lodging.
Petal implements 3 percent sales tax on restaurants and lodging.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal residents may notice that their lunch costs a little extra soon.

The city of Petal has implemented a 3 percent sales tax on all restaurants, bars and lodging. The money raised from the taxes will go towards the promotion of tourism and parks in the area.

“We are already feeling the effects of the positive side of this tax right now. We are really not trying to make the tax burden anymore on the people who live here, we are trying to widen the base so it can be cheaper amongst the folks who are paying it,” said Petal Mayor Tony Ducker. “Ultimately what you would like to see is that this 3% tax could lead to us to do somethings to make it less expensive to live here in town.”

The taxes will be collected in October, and Petal is expected to see their first check around December.

The tax will be implemented through July 2025.

