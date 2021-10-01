Nicer today, but storms return on Sunday

We’re starting off your morning with partly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 60s. Today will be much nicer with partly cloudy skies and sunshine! A stray shower can’t be ruled out but most of us should stay dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. The weather is looking good for those Friday Night Football Games with temperatures falling into the 70s during the evening hours. Lows overnight will be in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, which is good news because there are a lot of festivals happening around the area. A stray shower can’t be ruled out but most of us should stay dry. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs topping out into the mid 80s.

Scattered storms will move back in for Sunday and Monday as a cold front moves through the area. Highs on both days will be in the low 80s.

The sunshine will return by the middle of next week with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs for Next Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

