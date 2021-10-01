Win Stuff
Newton community prays for healing and safety after a child was shot at school

Newton Elementary
One parent was at Newton Elementary Friday morning praying for healing and safety.
One parent was at Newton Elementary Friday morning praying for healing and safety.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Hearts are heavy in Newton after a child was accidentally shot at Newton Elementary Thursday.

The child faced surgery Friday in Jackson.

Newton police said a gun that was in another student’s backpack discharged about 2:15 p.m and struck 6-year-old Tylin Parker.

The child was airlifted to a Jackson hospital.

Newscenter 11 spoke with Tylin’s mother, Antoinette Evans, Thursday night. She said Tylin will have to have multiple surgeries and have a rod put in his left leg.

Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick said many departments rushed to help when they received the frightening 911 call.

“The atmosphere was intense; it was intense, I mean. I want to thank everyone from the sheriff’s department, highway patrol, department of transportation. Everybody all piled in. The ambulance service, our dispatch. Everybody came together and, you know, because it was a child, it was that camaraderie everybody was together just to try and help that child. It was just a united effort from everybody,” said Patrick.

We spoke with a parent who was at the school Friday morning praying for healing and safety.

“We’re a community here. All of us went to school together. Our kids are going to school together. When one of us hurts, we all hurt. This is not, it’s not just somebody’s child you’ve seen on the news and you like, oh I’m going to pray for that mother. This is us. These are our babies; this is our school. My heart hurts. It hurts for her. It hurts for this school, the community, everybody. It hurts for that baby. Because at the end of the day what first-grader would think that would happen?” said Newton Elementary Parent, Andrea Riley.

Riley said the community must unite because it takes a village to keep children safe.

Newton Police said the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

